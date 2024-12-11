Cobie Durant Injury: Won't play Week 15
Durant (chest) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against San Francisco, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Durant bruised his lung in Sunday's victory over Buffalo and was deemed a non-participant in every practice this week. Consequently, he's going to miss his first game of the campaign. Ahkello Witherspoon will likely start at cornerback Thursday in Durant's stead.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now