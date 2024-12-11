Fantasy Football
Cobie Durant headshot

Cobie Durant Injury: Won't play Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Durant (chest) has been ruled out for Thursday's matchup against San Francisco, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Durant bruised his lung in Sunday's victory over Buffalo and was deemed a non-participant in every practice this week. Consequently, he's going to miss his first game of the campaign. Ahkello Witherspoon will likely start at cornerback Thursday in Durant's stead.

Cobie Durant
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
