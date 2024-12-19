Cobie Durant News: Full practice Thursday
Durant (chest) was a full participant at the Rams' practice Thursday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.
Durant opened the week as a limited participant at practice Wednesday, but his full participation Thursday puts him on track to play Sunday versus the Jets. The cornerback was unavailable for the team's Week 15 win over the 49ers due to a bruised lung, but he should return to his starting role in the secondary in Week 16.
