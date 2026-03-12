Cobie Durant headshot

Cobie Durant News: Inks deal with Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

The Cowboys agreed to terms with Durant on a one-year contract Thursday, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Durant appeared in all 17 regular-season games for the Rams last season, making 15 starts, and finished with 40 tackles (30 solo) and seven pass breakups, including three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. Durant will compete for cornerback snaps alongside Shavon Revel (concussion), Caelen Carson and Trikweze Bridges opposite DaRon Bland (foot).

Cobie Durant
Dallas Cowboys
