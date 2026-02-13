Cobie Durant News: Logs most snaps as a pro

Durant finished the 2025 regular season with 40 tackles (30 solo) and seven passes defensed for three interceptions, including a touchdown, over 17 games with the Rams.

Durant logged 814 regular-season defensive snaps this year, 74 more than his previous career high of 740 snaps. The starting cornerback started all 17 regular-season games as well as all three playoff games the Rams participated in, ending his rookie contract with a remarkable show of durability and consistency. The 28-year-old will enter the 2026 season as an unrestricted free agent, with a return to the Rams likely dependent on contract negotiations and the level of faith that the team has in Emmanuel Forbes as a starting cornerback.