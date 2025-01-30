Cobie Durant News: Role continues to grow in '24

Durant recorded 40 tackles, including 1.0 sack, eight passes defensed, including one interception, and one forced fumble across 15 regular-season games with the Rams in 2024.

Durant concluded his third season as a pro with career-high marks in defensive snaps (740), tackles and passes defensed. After working primarily in the slot in his first two seasons, Durant shifted out wide for much of 2024. A chest injury slowed him down the stretch of the campaign and skewed his numbers negatively, but Durant should have a strong chance to remain a significant part of the Rams' secondary in 2025.