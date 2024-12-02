Coby Bryant News: Five tackles in win
Bryant recorded five total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 26-21 win over the Jets.
Bryant was on the field for all 62 of the team's defensive snaps, playing 100 percent of the defensive snaps for a fifth game in a row. The cornerback has now produced 44 total tackles (32 solo), while also adding two interceptions, a defensive touchdown and four passes defensed over 12 games this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now