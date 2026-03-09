Coby Bryant News: Joining Bears on three-year deal
Bryant agreed to a three-year, $40 million contract with the Bears on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Bryant was part of Seattle's Super Bowl-winning team, notching 66 tackles (39 solo) and four interceptions across 15 regular-season starts in 2025 before adding 10 tackles (eight solo) and two passes defensed in three playoff victories. He'll slot right in as a starting safety with the Bears after his lucrative new contract becomes official at the start of the new league year Wednesday.
