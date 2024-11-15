Coby Bryant News: Past illness

Bryant (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Bryant popped up on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to an illness; however, it now appears that won't stop him from suiting up in Week 11's divisional matchup. Expect the third-year safety to start alongside Julian Love in the Seahawks' secondary Sunday.