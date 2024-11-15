Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Coby Bryant headshot

Coby Bryant News: Past illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Bryant (illness) has no injury designation ahead of Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Bryant popped up on the Seahawks' injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to an illness; however, it now appears that won't stop him from suiting up in Week 11's divisional matchup. Expect the third-year safety to start alongside Julian Love in the Seahawks' secondary Sunday.

Coby Bryant
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now