Cody Barton News: Impresses in Denver

Barton tallied 106 total tackles (53 solo), including 1.5 sacks, five passes defended, with two interceptions, and one forced fumble over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The first-year Bronco was one of the most impactful players on defense this season, finishing as the team's second-leading tackler behind Brandon Jones. Barton also ended the year with the third-most interceptions and fifth-most passes defended on Denver's defense. However, his tackle output has declined in each of his last two seasons, dropping from 121 stops in 2023 to 106 in 2024. Barton is set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer following a successful stop in Denver. Expect the 28-year-old to be a sought-after name on the free-agent market for teams in need of inside linebacker help.