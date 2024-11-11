Cody Barton News: Nines stops in Week 10

Barton recorded nine total tackles (two solo) in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Chiefs.

Barton played 100.0 percent of Denver's defensive snaps for the sixth time in the last seven games, tying Braxton Jones for the team's leading tackler in Sunday's defeat. Barton has now recorded 64 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, and defended one pass through the Broncos' first 10 games this season. He's expected to continue making plays as the Broncos face the Falcons in Week 11.