Cody Barton News: Picks off pass Week 13

Barton tallied eight tackles (five solo) and an interception in Monday's 41-32 win against Cleveland.

Barton tied for the team lead in stops and recorded one of Denver's three pickoffs. That interception came on the final play of the game, as Barton grabbed a pass intended for tight end David Njoku and returned it 56 yards. The pickoff was Barton's second of the campaign, tying the regular-season high mark he first established in 2022 with Seattle.