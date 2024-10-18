Cody Barton News: Scoop-and-score vs. NOLA

Barton logged eight tackles (six solo) and returned a fumble recovery 52 yards for a touchdown during Thursday's 33-10 win over the Saints.

Barton logged his first sack of the season midway through the first quarter Thursday when he got to Spencer Rattler for a seven-yard sack. Barton had a 14-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown in the second quarter nullified due to a defensive offside penalty, but he was able to return a fumble for a 52-yard score in the fourth quarter to extend the Broncos' lead to 30. Barton has started at inside linebacker over the last four regular-season games after Alex Singleton underwent season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL. Over that four-game span, Barton has played every single defensive snap and has accumulated 33 tackles (18 solo), including 1.0 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery for a touchdown.