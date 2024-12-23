Fantasy Football
Cody Barton headshot

Cody Barton News: Seven tackles against Chargers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Barton finished this past Thursday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers with seven tackles (five solo).

Barton was the Broncos' second-leading tackler for Week 16 behind Brandon Jones (10). Barton didn't see much playing time in the first three games of the regular season, but he has played at least 60 defensive snaps in nine of 12 games since, which coincides with Alex Singleton's season-ending ACL tear. Barton is up to 97 combined tackles through 15 regular-season games, and he is on the brink of cracking the century mark for the third-straight year. He'll look to do just that in the Broncos' Week 17 clash against the Bengals on Saturday, Dec. 28.

Cody Barton
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
