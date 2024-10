Barton recorded 10 total tackles (four solo) in Sunday's 10-9 win over the Jets.

Barton stepped up and filled the role of the injured Alex Singleton (knee) during Sunday's win, posting double-digit stops en route to holding a high-powered Jets offense under 10 points. Without Singleton for the remainder of the year, Barton is expected to be the Broncos' top tackler and could become a valuable IDP piece moving forward.