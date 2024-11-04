Cody Barton News: Solid outing in Week 10

Barton recorded seven total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

The 27-year-old was the Broncos' second-leading tackler in Sunday's blowout loss, trailing just Devon Key's eight-stop performance. Barton has now accumulated 55 total tackles through Denver's first nine games this season, ranking second on the Broncos' defense in stops. Expect the Utah product to continue being one of the team's top tacklers ahead of Week 10's matchup against the Chiefs.