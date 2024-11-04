Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Cody Barton headshot

Cody Barton News: Solid outing in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 4, 2024 at 4:02pm

Barton recorded seven total tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 41-10 loss to the Ravens.

The 27-year-old was the Broncos' second-leading tackler in Sunday's blowout loss, trailing just Devon Key's eight-stop performance. Barton has now accumulated 55 total tackles through Denver's first nine games this season, ranking second on the Broncos' defense in stops. Expect the Utah product to continue being one of the team's top tacklers ahead of Week 10's matchup against the Chiefs.

Cody Barton
Denver Broncos
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now