Cody Barton News: Tallies eight tackles in win

Barton recorded eight tackles (four solo) in the Broncos' win over the Colts on Sunday.

Barton has played 100 percent of the defensive snaps in 10 of the last 11 games and is now up to 90 tackles (44 solo), including 1.5 sacks, four pass breakups, including two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery, which he returned for a touchdown back in Week 7 versus New Orleans.