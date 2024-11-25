Cody Barton News: Tallies six stops

Barton recorded six tackles (five solo), including 0.5 sacks, and a pass defensed in Sunday's 29-19 win over the Raiders.

The inside linebacker also played on every defensive snap for the seventh time this season. With 74 tackles (35 solo) through 12 games, Barton has a chance at his third consecutive 100-plus tackle season. In 2024, he also has three pass breakups, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.