Cody Ford headshot

Cody Ford News: Let go by Cincy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 25, 2026 at 8:18pm

Ford was cut by the Bengals on Monday.

The offensive lineman started 10 of the 50 regular-season games he played in for Cincinnati across three seasons, but he fell out of favor during training camp positional battles for backup roles. The veteran will now have to look elsewhere for his next opportunity.

Cody Ford
 Free Agent
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