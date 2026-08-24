Cody Ford News: Let go by Cincy
Ford was cut by the Bengals on Monday.
The offensive lineman started 10 of the 50 regular-season games he played in for Cincinnati across three seasons, but he fell out of favor during training camp positional battles for backup roles. The veteran will now have to look elsewhere for his next opportunity.
Cody Ford
Free Agent
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