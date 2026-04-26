Cody Hardy News: Picked up by New Orleans

The Saints signed Hardy as an undrafted free agent Sunday.

Hardy played in 44 games over his college career, spending three years at Elon before transferring to North Carolina State as a senior. The tight end produced just six receptions for 83 yards and 2 touchdowns in his final season, but his main value came as a run blocker. The 6-foot-5, 271-pound rookie will have to show significant special teams upside for a shot to remain on the Saints' depth chart come September.