Cody Mauch headshot

Cody Mauch Injury: Likely to be ready for training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht said Tuesday that Mauch (knee) is slated to be healthy for the start of training camp, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Mauch injured his knee in mid-September and missed the remainder of the 2025 campaign. Prior to getting hurt, he had started in 36 consecutive regular-season contests to begin his NFL career. Mauch figures to retake his starting role at right guard when the 2026 campaign kicks off.

Cody Mauch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
More Stats & News
