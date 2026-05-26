Cody Mauch News: Back to full health
Mauch told reporters Tuesday that he's fully recovered from his knee injury, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Mauch appeared in just two games during Tampa Bay's 2025 campaign due to a knee injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The 27-year-old is expected to operate the Buccaneers' top right guard during the 2026 season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsDownload our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Mauch See More
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 18 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips143 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 18 Game Previews: Saturday Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips145 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips149 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips150 days ago
-
NFL Game Previews
NFL Week 16 Monday Night Game Preview: 49ers-Colts Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips156 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Cody Mauch See More