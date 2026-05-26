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Cody Mauch News: Back to full health

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Mauch told reporters Tuesday that he's fully recovered from his knee injury, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Mauch appeared in just two games during Tampa Bay's 2025 campaign due to a knee injury, but it now appears he's moved past the issue. The 27-year-old is expected to operate the Buccaneers' top right guard during the 2026 season.

Cody Mauch
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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