Cody Thompson Injury: Out at least four weeks
Thompson (shoulder) was placed on the Buccaneers' practice injured list Monday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
Thompson suffered the injury in Thursday's loss to the Falcons after he was elevated from the practice squad for the matchup. However, he did revert to the practice squad Friday before his placement on the injured list. He'll now be out of action and unable to practice with the team for at least the next four weeks.
Cody Thompson
Free Agent