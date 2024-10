Thompson was elevated to the active roster from the practice squad for Thursday's game against the Falcons, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.

Thompson will get a chance to see his first action of the 2024 campaign, with Jalen McMillan (hamstring) and Trey Palmer (concussion) ruled out for TNF. The Toledo product appeared in seven regular-season games for the Seahawks last season but saw just one target, which he hauled in for a 10-yard gain.