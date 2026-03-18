Cody White headshot

Cody White News: Back with Seahawks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Seattle re-signed White (groin) on Wednesday.

White appears fully recovered after having been placed on IR due to a groin injury suffered late December. Across 10 regular-season appearances in 2025, he secured three of four targets for 90 yards and one touchdown. White will spend the offseason competing for a chance to reprise a depth role in the Seahawks' wide receiver corps.

Cody White
Seattle Seahawks
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