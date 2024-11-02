Fantasy Football
Cody White News: Elevated ahead of Week 9 contest

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 2, 2024

The Seahawks elevated White from their practice squad Saturday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

If he's active Sunday, White will suit up for the first time since he played in one game for the Steelers in 2022. The 25-year-old spent part of last year on Seattle's practice squad but didn't get elevated at any point. White's elevation this weekend is tied to DK Metcalf being sidelined due to a knee injury.

