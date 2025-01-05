Cody White News: Not playing in finale
White (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.
White, whom Seattle signed off its practice squad in mid-November, will close the season as a healthy inactive for the fifth consecutive game. Before his recent streak of absences, the 26-year-old receiver appeared in four games for Seattle and recorded two catches for 44 yards on three targets over 59 snaps on offense.
