Cody White headshot

Cody White News: Not playing in finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

White (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams.

White, whom Seattle signed off its practice squad in mid-November, will close the season as a healthy inactive for the fifth consecutive game. Before his recent streak of absences, the 26-year-old receiver appeared in four games for Seattle and recorded two catches for 44 yards on three targets over 59 snaps on offense.

