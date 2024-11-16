Cody White News: Signed to active roster
The Seahawks signed White from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.
White's lone elevation from the practice squad came in Week 9 against the Rams, when he caught two passes (on three targets) for 44 yards. White is unlikely to see much playing time on offense, especially with DK Metcalf returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, though the former could contribute on special teams.
