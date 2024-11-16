Fantasy Football
Cody White News: Signed to active roster

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 16, 2024

The Seahawks signed White from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

White's lone elevation from the practice squad came in Week 9 against the Rams, when he caught two passes (on three targets) for 44 yards. White is unlikely to see much playing time on offense, especially with DK Metcalf returning from a two-game absence due to a knee injury, though the former could contribute on special teams.

