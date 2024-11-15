Fantasy Football
Cody Whitehair Injury: Won't play against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Whitehair (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Whitehair injured his ankle in Week 9 against the Bengals. Even with the Raiders' Week 10 bye, the injury kept Whitehair out of practice all week, and his next chance at suiting up will be Week 12 against Denver on Sunday, Nov. 24. With Jackson Powers-Johnson likely starting at center for Andre James (ankle) on Sunday, Jordan Meredith is a candidate to start at left guard in Whitehair's place.

