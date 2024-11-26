Fantasy Football
Cody Whitehair headshot

Cody Whitehair News: Returns to practice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 26, 2024

Whitehair (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Whitehair missed the Raiders' last two regular-season games due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Bengals. However, he was able to practice without limitations Tuesday, and barring any setbacks he should start at left guard against the Chiefs on Friday.

Cody Whitehair
Las Vegas Raiders
