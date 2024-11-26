Cody Whitehair News: Returns to practice Tuesday
Whitehair (ankle) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.
Whitehair missed the Raiders' last two regular-season games due to an ankle injury he suffered in Week 9 against the Bengals. However, he was able to practice without limitations Tuesday, and barring any setbacks he should start at left guard against the Chiefs on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now