Colbie Young headshot

Colbie Young News: Picked up by Bengals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 11:13am

The Bengals selected Young in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 140th overall.

Young certainly doesn't lack for size at 6-5, 218 pounds, and he moves well for his size, running a 4.49 4-yard dash at the NFL Combine, though he takes a bit of time to get up to speed. Young's size and frame give him plenty of range, and he's comfortable working down the field, but he doesn't have a special teams background. That's likely something he'll need to learn with the Bengals, but Young will also get an opportunity to hone his craft behind two star wideouts in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. However, the room behind that duo and Andrei Iosivas is largely unproven, so Young could have a chance to carve out a spot pretty high on the depth chart with a good showing in training camp.

Colbie Young
Cincinnati Bengals
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