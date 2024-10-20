Colby Parkinson News: Gains 32 yards on two catches

Parkinson caught both of his targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Raiders.

Parkinson saw his target total dip from 13 in the Rams' previous contest to just two against Las Vegas. The veteran tight end's production didn't suffer much after gaining just 20 less yards despite the 11-target dip. Parkinson remains a decent option at a shallow fantasy position heading into Thursday's tilt against Minnesota despite his fluctuating target total this season.