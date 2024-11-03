Colby Wooden Injury: Questionable to return Sunday
Wooden (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's contest against the Lions, Pete Dougherty of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.
Wooden appears to have picked up a shoulder injury in the second half of Sunday's game and his status for the remainder of the contest is now up in the air. In the meantime, Karl Brooks and Tedarrell Slaton are candidates to see an increase in workload at defensive tackle.
