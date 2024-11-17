Colby Wooden Injury: Won't play vs. Chicago

Wooden (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bears, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Wooden suffered a shoulder injury in Week 9 against the Lions. Even with the extra rest courtesy of the Packers' Week 10 bye, Wooden was unable to practice all week and he will miss his fourth game of the regular season Sunday. His next chance to suit up will be Week 12 against the 49ers on Sunday, Nov. 24. Karl Brooks should see an uptick in snaps in a rotational role at defensive tackle behind starters Kenny Clark and Devonte Wyatt.