Colby Wooden News: Active Sunday
Wooden (shoulder) is active for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.
The defensive tackle suffered the shoulder injury during Green Bay's Week 9 loss to Detroit but couldn't return for the team's Week 11 win over Chicago even with the benefit of a bye in between. Wooden has eight tackles (two solo) and a pass defensed on 91 defensive snaps in 2024.
