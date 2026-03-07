Colby Wooden News: Traded to Indianapolis

The Packers traded Wooden to the Colts on Saturday in exchange for Zaire Franklin, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's a straight one-for-one trade between Green Bay and Indianapolis, with the Colts netting a young defensive lineman in Wooden. The 2023 fourth-rounder is coming off a solid 2025 campaign in which he logged 50 tackles 26 solo) and one pass defense across 17 regular-season games.