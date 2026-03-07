Colby Wooden headshot

Colby Wooden News: Traded to Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

The Packers traded Wooden to the Colts on Saturday in exchange for Zaire Franklin, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

It's a straight one-for-one trade between Green Bay and Indianapolis, with the Colts netting a young defensive lineman in Wooden. The 2023 fourth-rounder is coming off a solid 2025 campaign in which he logged 50 tackles 26 solo) and one pass defense across 17 regular-season games.

Colby Wooden
Indianapolis Colts
More Stats & News
