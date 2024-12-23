Cole Bishop News: Career-high eight tackles vs. Pats

Bishop finished Sunday's 24-21 win over the Patriots with eight tackles (six solo).

Bishop made his third start of the regular season Sunday due to injuries to Damar Hamlin (ribs) and Taylor Rapp (neck). Bishop ended up tied with Dorian Williams for second-most tackles on the Bills behind Terrel Bernard (12). Bishop could start at safety for a third straight game if Hamlin and Rapp are not cleared to play against the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 29.