Cole Bishop News: Posts solid rookie campaign

Bishop recorded 40 total tackles (25 solo), two passed defended and one forced fumble over 16 regular-season games in 2024.

Bishop, a 2024 second-round pick from Utah, started just four regular-season games for the Bills during his rookie season, primarily serving as a reserve safety. Despite serving as a backup in 2024, Bishop showed flashes of brilliance -- most notably when he led the team with 10 total tackles while playing 100 percent of Buffalo's defensive snaps in the AFC Championship loss to the Chiefs, filling in for the injured Taylor Rapp (back/hip). The 22-year-old is likely to have the opportunity to compete for a starting role in 2025, especially with current starter Damar Hamlin set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.