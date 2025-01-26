Cole Bishop News: Set for start in AFC Championship
Bishop is slated to start at safety alongside Damar Hamlin in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs, ESPN.com reports.
Bishop, a rookie-second round pick out of Utah, will be stepping in for Taylor Rapp (back/hip), who was forced out of last Sunday's divisional-round win over the Ravens and was unable to practice this week. During the regular season, Bishop finished with 40 tackles, two passes defensed and a forced fumble over 16 appearances. He played exclusively on special teams in the wild-card win over the Broncos and logged three tackles across 50 total snaps (39 on defense) in the divisional round.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now