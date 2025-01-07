Fantasy Football
Cole Burgess News: Remaining in Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Burgess signed a reserve/future contract with the Bengals on Tuesday.

Burgess was signed by Cincinnati as an undrafted free agent in May of 2024. He was unable to make the Bengals' 53-man roster at the end of training camp, but he opted to stick around on the practice squad. Burgess wasn't elevated to the active roster during the regular season, but he'll remain in Cincinnati and will participate in OTAs and minicamp during the offseason.

