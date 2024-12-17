Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Cole Fotheringham headshot

Cole Fotheringham News: Jettisoned by Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 17, 2024

The Raiders cut Fotheringham from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fotheringham was let go from the Texans' practice squad in early September, but he managed to catch on with the Raiders' practice squad Oct. 1. He wasn't elevated for a regular-season game, however, and the 27-year-old will now look to sign with a team in need of depth at tight end.

Cole Fotheringham
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now