Cole Fotheringham News: Jettisoned by Las Vegas

The Raiders cut Fotheringham from the practice squad Tuesday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Fotheringham was let go from the Texans' practice squad in early September, but he managed to catch on with the Raiders' practice squad Oct. 1. He wasn't elevated for a regular-season game, however, and the 27-year-old will now look to sign with a team in need of depth at tight end.