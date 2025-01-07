Fantasy Football
Cole Holcomb headshot

Cole Holcomb Injury: Could be ready for wild-card round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 7, 2025

Holcomb (knee) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

Holcomb was unable to play during the 2024 regular season while recovering from a knee injury that he suffered in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. However, he did have his 21-day practice window to return from the PUP list last week and was a limited participant in practice. Given his ability to log a full practice Tuesday, Holcomb is trending towards being available for Saturday's wild-card game against the Ravens.

