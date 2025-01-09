Cole Holcomb Injury: Remaining on PUP list

Holcomb (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's wild-card round game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Holcomb was sidelined for the entire 2024 regular season due to a knee injury he suffered in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. Despite being a full participant in practice all week, Holcomb has not progressed enough his recovery to play Saturday. He is set to miss the entire 2024 season unless the Steelers win Saturday and advance to the AFC divisional round.