Cole Holcomb headshot

Cole Holcomb News: Re-signs for two years, $5 million

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Holcomb is re-signing with the Steelers on a two-year, $5 million contract, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports Monday.

Holcomb missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury. He returned in 2025 and suited up for 14 regular-season games (three starts) while contributing 37 tackles (24 solo). The 29-year-old linebacker is expected to continue filling a depth role moving forward.

Cole Holcomb
Pittsburgh Steelers
