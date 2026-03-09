Cole Holcomb News: Re-signs for two years, $5 million

Holcomb is re-signing with the Steelers on a two-year, $5 million contract, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports Monday.

Holcomb missed the entire 2024 season due to a knee injury. He returned in 2025 and suited up for 14 regular-season games (three starts) while contributing 37 tackles (24 solo). The 29-year-old linebacker is expected to continue filling a depth role moving forward.