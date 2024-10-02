Fantasy Football
Cole Kmet

Cole Kmet Injury: Limited by knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 3, 2024 at 7:49am

Kmet was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Kmet handled a full workload in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Rams, playing 93 percent of snaps and catching all three of his targets for 34 yards. He's back to a near-every-down role after opening the season in a timeshare with Gerald Everett, and while a knee injury may limit Kmet's practice participation this week, his ability to do some work Wednesday suggests he's on track to play this Sunday against the Panthers.

Cole Kmet
Chicago Bears
