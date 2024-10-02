Cole Kmet Injury: Limited by knee injury

Kmet was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a knee injury.

Kmet handled a full workload in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Rams, playing 93 percent of snaps and catching all three of his targets for 34 yards. He's back to a near-every-down role after opening the season in a timeshare with Gerald Everett, and while a knee injury may limit Kmet's practice participation this week, his ability to do some work Wednesday suggests he's on track to play this Sunday against the Panthers.