Cole Kmet News: Another poor perfromance

Kmet caught two passes for 13 yards in the Bears' 19-3 loss to the Patriots on Sunday.

After the Week 6 game, Kmet was one of the highest-scoring tight ends in fantasy. Since the Bears Week 7 bye, the tight end has accounted for three catches and 27 yards in three games. Despite the early-season success, Kmet will be a risky weekly fantasy option unless the Chicago offense gets back on track.