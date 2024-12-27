Fantasy Football
Cole Kmet headshot

Cole Kmet News: Blanked in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Kmet wasn't targeted in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Seahawks.

Kmet was far from the only Chicago player to post an underwhelming stat line as the Bears produced just 179 yards of offense en route to a 10th consecutive defeat. The lone target among Chicago's tight ends Thursday went to Gerald Everett. Kmet will look to bounce back in Week 18 against a Packers defense that permitted him to catch three passes for 42 yards back in Week 11.

Cole Kmet
Chicago Bears
