Kmet caught three passes on four targets for 57 yards in the Bears' 36-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

After doing little during the first two games of the season, Kmet has come alive over the past three contests. During that time, the tight end is averaging five catches and 63 yards. However, Kmet has just one big game on the season, so he should be viewed primarily as a solid-floor fantasy option.