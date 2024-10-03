Cole Kmet News: Logs full practice Thursday

Kmet (knee) practiced fully Thursday.

Kmet showed up on the Bears' first Week 5 practice report Wednesday as limited due to a knee injury, but he was able to handle a full allotment of reps one day later, effectively clearing him ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. Aside from a 10-97-1 showing on 11 targets Week 3 at Indianapolis, he's combined for eight catches (on nine targets) for 65 yards and no touchdowns in his other three outings this season.