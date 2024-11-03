Cole Kmet News: Not targeted in defeat

Kmet posted no stats in the Bears' 29-9 loss to the Cardinals on Sunday.

During Weeks 3 through 6, Kmet was one of the highest scoring tight ends in the league. Since Chicago's Week 7 bye, the offense has been terrible. In the last two games, Kmet has one catch for 14 yards. Unless the Bears figure out their woes on offense, Kmet should be considered a boom-or-bust fantasy option.